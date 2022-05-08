ROXANA – The Warriors baseball team picked up an 8-1 victory in game one of a doubleheader against the Roxana Shells last Saturday (May 7) to improve their record to an even 10-10.

Sophomore Lucas Haddix started on the mound for Granite City and tossed all seven innings picking up five strikeouts while only allowing a single run.

He was humble after the win, giving credit to his teammates’ defensive efforts.

“I really had my 'A' stuff, but I just had to throw strikes and let my defense do work,” Lucas said.

It was his fourth win of the season bringing his record to 4-3. He has also picked up a couple of saves this year.

“It’s fun when you win the first one,” he said about the Saturday double-header. “You go out and have the momentum for the second one and it makes for a fun day.”

Lucas and the Warriors have a lot of baseball left to play, seven games before the postseason to be exact. Their last regular-season game will be at 5:30 p.m. on May 19 at Alton.

