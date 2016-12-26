GLEN CARBON — The boys’ basketball team at Civic Memorial is heading into the Holiday tournament part of the season with some momentum. The Eagles are currently riding a four-game winning streak as they get ready to play in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday tournament. And two players who have a lot to do with the current success the Eagles are enjoying are sophomore guard Bryce Zupan and junior forward Jaquan Adams.

Zupan led all Eagle scorers with 12 points while Adams added nine in CM’s 82-31 win over Father McGivney Catholic Tuesday night at McGivney’s gym. The two will be counted on heavily as the season progresses in January and February.

“He’s a sophomore shooter off the bench,” said CM junior varsity coach Ross Laux about Zupan. “He’s our seventh, eight man, and this is really his first year playing varsity. The kid can really shoot it, and we’re just looking forward to him getting better in practice, learning how to guard a little bit better. But he can certainly score the basketball, no doubt about that.”

Adams also had a great game rebounding and playing on the defensive end. He carries solid credentials that help play into the Eagles’ success.

“He’s first team all-conference last year,” Laux said. “The way he played tonight, that’s what we expect from him all year. He can rebound, he can get out and go, he can score, he can defend. We have high expectation for Jaquan, and so far, he’s living up to them.”

Both players bring very good qualities to the Eagles.

“Zupan brings a lot of energy off the bench,” Laux said, “and he brings somebody off the bench who can really score. Jaquan, he’s another high-energy guy. He’s first team all-conference, and what he brings to the team is overall, just a good player. He can rebound, he can defend, he can score for us. “

The Eagles play Dupo in a 10:30 am opening round game on the tournament’s first day, and fans can expect both Zupan and Adams to keep making positive contributions to CM’s success during the tournament and well into the Mississippi Valley Conference schedule during 2017.

