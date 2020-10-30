BETHALTO - Sophomore golfer Sophee Brown has been among the leading players for Civic Memorial High School's girls' team this season. She has been the leading golfer for the Eagles, consistently shooting in the 80s, and recently helped lead CM to a second-place finish in the IHSA Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Gordon Moore Park, qualifying the Eagles for the sectional, shooting an 88 to help CM get to the sectional.

For her accomplishments on the links this season, Brown had been named CM's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for October 2020.

Brown, who plays for head coach Josh Lemond, is very proud of putting in the work and helping the Eagles reach the sectional. She thanked her coaches for helping her get to where she is today.

"Thank you Shawn Long and Josh Lemond," Brown said. "Thanks to both of you for being there for me and helping me succeed."

Brown has played seriously for the past two years and enjoys many aspects of golf itself, including the social aspect.

"I've been playing two years, and the thrill of a great shot," Brown said. "Also, making new friends from different schools."

Being involved in golf has helped Brown in many ways, both on and off the course.

"It has made me more mentally strong, and has taken me out of my comfort zone," Brown said.

Brown also enjoys soccer, and is a straight-A student at CM. She hopes to continue to play golf in college but hasn't yet decided on a specific school to attend. She does plan on majoring in Criminal Justice, and also keeps golf in the family as well.

"I have a twin sister that plays golf as well," Brown said.

