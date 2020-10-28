ALTON - Senior golfer Charles Coy has accomplished much in his first two years on the boys' team at Alton High School. During this season, he consistently turned in scores in the 80s and low 90s in helping the Redbirds in many of the team's meets and tournaments.

For his accomplishments on the golf course, Coy has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for October 2020.

Coy, who plays for head coach Zach Deeder, has been playing golf seriously for the past three years. He enjoys all aspects of the game, particularly one part of it.

"I have been playing golf seriously for three years," Coy said. "The thing I like most about golf is how the game is more mental than physical."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Coy thanked his parents for their support on the links.

"I'd like to thank my dad and mom for always pushing me for the best I can do," Coy said.

Coy has been playing on the Redbird varsity since his freshman year in 2019, and mainly focuses on the game. Being involved with the team has helped him develop his focus and his work ethic.

"Sports in high school has taught me that to get something, you have to work," Coy said.

Coy is also hoping to play golf in college, but doesn't yet have a specific school he'd like to attend, but will go somewhere that would offer him a scholarship. He also hasn't yet decided on a major or a future career.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: