EDWARDSVILLE - Sophomore Natalie Blair has emerged as one of the top runners for Metro-East Lutheran's girls cross country team in her first year of running. She posted a 29:15.03 time for the Knights at the Granite City Invitational of Sept. 5, and is one of the team's hardest workers.

For her accomplishments in her season thus far, Blair has been named the Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for September, 2020 for Metro-East.

Blair, who runs for head coach Ruth Thompson, credits her parents and a teammate for encouraging her to come out for the team this season, along with her brother for his encouragement.

"I would like to thank Rhiannon Lazella, who is on the team and is one of my best friends, for encouraging me to join the team, and motivating me," Blair said. "Also to my brother, Jack, for supporting me in everything I have done."

Blair has trained in classical ballet for seven years, and is hopeful about running in college. She hasn't yet decided what schools she's interested in, and plans on majoring in astronautical engineering, with hopefully a career in nuclear thermal propulsion. She also enjoys listening to music, particularly Twenty One Pilots and The Beatles.

