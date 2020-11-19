BETHALTO - Sophomore Jackson Collman emerged during the recently completed cross country season as one of the best runners on the Civic Memorial High School boys team, cutting two minutes off his personal record and helping the Eagles advance from the Jacksonville regional to the Olney Richland County sectional.

For his accomplishments on the courses this fall, Collman has been named the Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month at CM for November, 2020.

Collman, who ran for head coach Jake Peel, had a previous personal record of 18:36 at the start of the season, but by the end, had cut 2:03 off his personal mark to 16:33. It was a big accomplishment for Collman, who hasn't been running cross country very long.

"I've run cross country for three years," Collman said. "I love how it is a mental and physical sport."

Collman thanked his parents, family, coaches and teammates for helping him reach his achievements this season.

"I would like to thank my family, my team and my coach for pushing me to get better all season," Collman said.

Collman, who also is on the Eagles' bowling and track teams, has learned much from being involved in both cross country in particular, and sports in general.

"It has taught me that if you want something, you have to work hard for it," Collman said, "because nothing just magically comes to you."

Collman is hopeful of running cross country in college, bu has yet to decide where he'll attend school at. He does hope to major in mechanical engineering in college.

