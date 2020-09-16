BETHALTO - Hannah Meiser, a sophomore cross country runner, has developed an adoration of the sport and is now excels at a high level in her three years.



Meiser is the September Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School. Meiser has won one race, finished in the top three in another and top 10 once. She is the second-fast Civic Memorial female at 3 miles.

“My favorite part about cross country is the team aspect," she said. "It's a great environment and I love my teammates. We are one big family.”



Some of Meiser’s favorite hobbies are playing video games and going fishing.

“High school sports have helped me become a better teammate," Meiser said. "I learned to respect others on my team, I love my teammates."

She continued: “Without my parents' support, I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today. They push me to be the best person I can be, whether that be academics or sports.”

Meiser said she hopes to run in college, but is unsure where she would like to go at this time. She has a couple of ideas on her major, somewhere in the medical field or science industry.

Meiser is a high honor roll student at Civic Memorial and she also participates in basketball, track and softball for the Eagles.



Something interesting about Meiser is she broke the pacer school record for Civic Memorial last year.

