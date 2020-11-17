JERSEYVILLE - Sophomore Griffin Williams had many major accomplishments for the Jersey boys cross country team this season, including winning his first-ever meet, at Piasa Southwestern, setting a personal record of 16:30 at a meet in Carlinville, and being named to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference team for the first time.

For those accomplishments, and for others, Williams has been named the Riverbender.com's male Athlete of the Month at the school for November, 2020.

Williams, who runs for head coach Harold Landon, has been running since a young age, and in cross country for the last three years.

"I have been running long distance since my sixth-grade year," Williams said. "The first time I ran cross country was my eighth grade year."

Williams thanked his parents and family, his teammates and friends, and his coaches for their support and help in gaining his success in the sport this year.

"I'd like to thank my parents for pushing to work harder and put more time into cross country," Williams said. "I'd also like to thank all my friends and family for supporting me at all the meets. I also can't forget about coach Landon, who does a phenomenal job of preparing us and taking care of us through the season, and really all the time."

Being involved in cross country has helped Williams develop a very good work ethic, which helps him succeed in his meets.

"It has made me realize that if you are willing to put in the work, you will have a positive outcome," Williams said.

Williams also enjoys playing baseball, hunting, fishing and tractor pulling, and is also a catcher on the Panthers' baseball team. He's interested in continuing running when he gets to college, but has yet to decide where he'll attend school or what his major will be.

