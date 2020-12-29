JERSEYVILLE - Sophomore Drake Goetten came out for the Jersey Community High School boys cross country team for the first time in 2020 and enjoyed a very successful season for the Panthers, and it was climaxed by a personal record time of 16:58.30 at the IHSA Class 2A regional meet in Jacksonville.

For all of his efforts and successes on the courses in his first year, Goetten has been named Jersey's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for December 2020.

Goetten, who ran for head coach Harold Landon, was honored with a team award after the season, and he felt it helped him gain this month's honor.

"I was the JCHS cross country Rookie of the Year," Goetten said, "and my PR was 16:58 at the Jacksonville regional."

Goetten thanked his family, coaches, and teammates for all of their help in his rookie season on the team.

"I would like to thank parents, coach Landon, and my teammates for their encouragement and motivation towards my running," Goetten said.

Goetten especially enjoyed bonding with his teammates during their journey in the 2020 season.

"This was my first time ever participating in cross country," Goetten said, "and the best part is the bonds that I've built with my teammates."

Being involved in the sport itself has definitely helped Goetten develop into the person he is today, especially with all the friendships that he's made.

"I have gotten to know many great people through my involvement with sports," Goetten said, "and they have all helped me to grow as a person."

Goetten also plays midfield for the Panthers' soccer team, is a point guard on the basketball team, and a shortstop on the baseball team. He's also a straight-A student in his honors classes and enjoys many hobbies as well.

"I like to listen to rock music and watch NFL football," Goetten said, "along with playing basketball with my brother."

Goetten doesn't plan on playing sports in college but hopes to earn an academic scholarship, then earn his degree. He has yet to decide where he'll go to school or his major.

