JERSEYVILLE - Kathryn Mueller has been a cheerleader for two years and accomplished much for Jersey Community High School. Mueller has been named the Jersey Community High School Female Athlete of the Month for January.

Mueller, a sophomore is coached by Marti Hansen, Natalie Zedolek, Amanda Madson, and Maddy Hansen.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for pushing me to give it 110 percent in everything I do. They are all the most caring, wonderful, and helpful people I know and I wouldn’t be able to get where I am now without them.

"Some of my major accomplishments or qualities that have led me to this award are my rookie of the year award that my coaches and teammates chose me for last year, last year at camp I got UCA All-American cheerleader, this year at camp I got a blue ribbon which means superior, and my team won 10th place at ICCA state on Jan 11th."

Some of Mueller's hobbies are baking and hunting.

"High school has given me a sense of responsibility as a teammate and has shown me that even when things get hard, you have to keep pushing and give it all you have," Mueller said.

Mueller would like to continue cheering and attend SIUE and become a pediatric nurse.

