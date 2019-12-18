JERSEYVILLE - Sammie Malley is an all-around great athlete for Jersey Community High School. She is a setter on the girl's volleyball team and pitcher/outfielder for the softball team. She is off to a solid start this bowling season for the Panthers.

Malley, a sophomore bowler, is the December female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Malley credits her involvement in sports for helping her become the kind of person she is today.

"Without being involved in sports, I wouldn't be the caring, cheerful, determined person I am today," Malley said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Malley, who's coached in bowling by Chris Skinner, has enjoyed early season success on the lanes, with a 176 average thus far in the season. In a recent tournament at Taylorville, Malley finished 10th in a field of 100 bowlers, rolling a six-game series of 1,206, including a high game of 244.

Malley thanked her parents and her Panther teammates for their support and guidance in everything she's accomplished so far.

"I want to thank my parents and teammates for always believing in me, and supporting me with everything I do," Malley said.

Malley joined the Jersey bowling team last season, her freshman year, and has fallen in love with bowling and appreciates how much her teammates support her on the lanes.

"I started my freshman year not knowing how much I would love it," Malley said. "I love the environment and the pressure, along with all the rapport with my team."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: