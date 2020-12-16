GRANITE CITY - Lauren Wilson, a sophomore on the girls bowling team at Granite City High School, made an immediate impact her freshman year when she led the Warriors with the highest average on the team. She's looking to expand her role this season, and stay one of the best bowlers for Granite.

For her accomplishments on the lanes, Wilson has been named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month at GCHS for December 2020.

Wilson, who bowls for Warriors' head coach Tim Wilson, has bowled for three years and enjoys both the competitive and social aspects of her sport.

"I've been bowling for about three years," Wilson said. "I like that every match and tournament is bonding time for the team, and we get to know each other more."

Wilson thanked her father for helping and encouraging her on the lanes and helping to make bowling fun for her.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"My dad has helped me in any sport that I play," Wilson said, "and made sure I've always had fun. He's been my coach in most sports I've played."

Being involved in sports has helped teach Wilson many of the lessons that always apply to life itself.

"You learn perseverance, you make more friends and you do what it takes to be a team," Wilson said.

Wilson, 14, is the youngest person in the GCHS Class of 2023, and she's also very musically inclined as well. She's a member of the school's band as well as the Marching Warriors and the concert band. She also does well in the classroom, being a member of the school's Honor Roll, Secondary Honors, won the Personal Choice award as a freshman, and is a section leader in the band.

At this time, Wilson, who's also a pitcher and first baseman for the Warriors' softball team, doesn't have any plans on pursuing bowling in college, and also hasn't yet decided where she'll go to school. She does plan on majoring in the medical field but has yet to determine a specific medical major.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great honor and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: