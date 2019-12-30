GRANITE CITY - Azaria Moore, a sophomore basketball player, has been the leading scorer this season for Granite City's girls' basketball squad.

Moore is the December female Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Moore, who plays for head coach Whitney Sykes, had averaged 7.4 points per game through Dec. 19 at her selection time. In addition, she's also averaging 6.6 rebounds-per-game, to go with 15 assists, 10 steals and nine blocks so far this season.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Moore has also shot 34.5 percent from the field, 33 percent from behind the three-point line, and is 60 percent from the free-throw line.

Her best game so far came against Father McGivney Catholic at home on Dec. 5, scoring 14 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Moore's best rebounding game was 10 against East Alton-Wood River in one December game, also has four assists and a block in that game as well.

Moore will be a key player for the Warriors as the season continues.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: