WOOD RIVER – Aaron Niemeyer, an East Alton-Wood River sophomore wrestler, has developed a love of the sport the past ten years.

Niemeyer's great efforts led him to the honor of February Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton Wood River High School.

"I would like to thank my parents Chastity and Aaron Niemeyer and my coaches Tim Donohoo, Kyle Lankford, and Jarod Foiles for always pushing me in the practice room," he said.

Niemeyer’s coach is Tim Donohoo. Some of Niemeyer’s accomplishments to lead him to this award are beating the number 1 ranked kid in the state as well as other significant wins, first place in the Rochester tournament, being ranked third in the state and having an overall record of 38-5.

“‘High school sports keep me without time on my hands to get in trouble or anything like that,” Niemeyer said.



He would like to wrestle in college but he's not sure where yet.

Some of Niemeyer’s classroom accomplishments gold level renaissance and high honor roll.

He plays football and baseball for the Oilers.

