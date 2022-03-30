ALTON - Sophia Kumagai is a senior at Alton High School and is Art Fahrner's Remarkable Redbird of the month. Sophia has excelled since she has been attending AHS as she is currently ranked 12th in the senior class and is on track to be graduating as a Platinum Alpha.

She is involved in a variety of activities, clubs, and organizations. Sophia also holds a leadership position as vice president in Mu Alpha Theta Math Society. She has earned many academic awards including being an Illinois State Scholar and also a member of National Honors Society. Sophia was also an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club September student of the month.

Sophia's main focus over the course of her four-year career as a Redbird has been on language. With having parents of both American and Japanese speaking ability, and being loyal to her heritage, Sophia took the initiative to become literate in both English and Japanese. With no formal Japanese language offered in the high school curriculum, Sophia learned Japanese on an independent study and received an academic award for scoring at the highest level possible.

This earned her the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy in English and Japanese. Sophia has also learned Spanish during her years at Alton High, and she feels as though being able to comprehend all three languages has really set her up to be successful.

When Sophia is not concentrating on her studies, she is the lead team trainer at St. Louis Bread Company where she has been employed for over a year. Sophia mentors a range from 7-10 other high school-aged co-workers in giving them direction on drink making and other responsibilities that may come up while working at the bakery. Sophia also enjoys seeing regular and new customers and likes talking and socializing with them to learn more about them and also give them the best experience possible.

She plans to attend the University of Illinois-Champaign in the fall and double major in Political Science and Japanese. Her career goal is to work in international law and become a foreign service officer. Sophia would like to work in a United States Embassy and have a role where she would be responsible for working with relations between the United States and Japan.

