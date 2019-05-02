EDWARDSVILLE - The Ohio Pharmacists Association (OPA) honored Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) alumna Diana Isaacs, RPh, PharmD as a distinguished Under 40 award recipient for professional achievements and vision in the practice of pharmacy at its 141st Annual Conference held in mid-April in Columbus.

Isaacs has advanced diabetes patient care through clinical services, professional organization involvement and scholarly activities. She has initiated many new services at her health system to help people with diabetes, including a continuous glucose monitoring shared medical appointment program and a pharmacist-run insulin dose adjustment service for post-transplant patients. She holds many leadership roles in diabetes organizations and has presented programs nationally on diabetes topics.

“We are pleased to recognize Diana Isaacs who has exemplified leadership, excellence, and vision in her practice,” said Ernest Boyd, OPA executive director. “She is a valued member of the association, and we look forward to her future contributions to the profession.”

Isaacs earned a PharmD from the SOP 2009. She worked for six years at the Chicago State University College of Pharmacy before moving to Ohio. She currently practices as an endocrine clinical pharmacy specialist at the Cleveland Clinic Endocrine and Metabolism Institute Diabetes Center.

Established in 1879, OPA represents more than 4,000 pharmacists, pharmacy educators and pharmacy students. OPA’s mission is to unite the profession of pharmacy and encourage interprofessional relations, while promoting public health through education, discussion and legislation.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

