Son Organizes GoFundMe For Alton Mom After Home Destroyed By Raging FireALTON - Jerrick King has organized a GoFundMe for his mother, who lost her house on Holly Hill Drive in Alton Monday, March 20.

"On March 20th, a gas leak sparked a fire that ruined my mother’s house," King said. "Thankfully, she was able to get herself and three of her grandchildren to safety. Although no one was physically hurt, her belongings and her home have been ruined.

"If you would like to donate and support, allocate funds will go to the family. Thank you."

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/q4rn2-rebuild-after-a-fire

[ALSO: Alton Firefighters Battle Two Serious Fires Monday Morning]

