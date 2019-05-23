Some Reminders and Upcoming News for Memorial Day Weekend Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Thank you to all of you who have been covering the storms rolling across our state, especially the tornado damage in mid-Missouri. Last night's destruction is a good reminder not to take anything for granted--a timely nudge from The Universe as we head into Memorial Day weekend. May we honor those who died in military service to allow us the freedom to enjoy our lives and loved ones, and may we aggressively continue to work toward equity so all in our country can enjoy those freedoms. While this weekend is fully stocked with endless events and activities, here are a few fun happenings I'm looking forward to along with a couple of reminders and some upcoming news. Tornado victims in mid-Missouri need our help: please consider donating to The Red Cross. You can support recovery efforts by texting "REDCROSS" to 90999 to make a $10 donation, donating online at You can support recovery efforts by texting "REDCROSS" to 90999 to make a $10 donation, donating online at http://redcross.org , or calling 1-800 RED CROSS. Thank you Colin Jeffery for information on how to help and where to donate. This Memorial Day weekend, ten ice cream shops throughout the region will be featuring fresh local strawberries from Eckert's Farms. Bonus: guests at each shop will receive two free field access passes for Pick Your Own Strawberries at Eckert's Belleville Farm with every order while supplies last. Bonus: guests at each shop will receive two free field access passes for Pick Your Own Strawberries at Eckert's Belleville Farm with every order while supplies last. Article continues after sponsor message Participating shops include Eckert's Farms' Custard Stand in Belleville, Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt in University City, Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery in Demun Area Clayton, The Baked Bear in The Delmar loop, Snow Factory Roll Ice Cream in The Delmar loop, Jilly's Cupcake Bar and Cafe in University City, Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store in South County, Serendipity in Webster Groves, Sweet Em's Coffee and Ice Cream in Clayton, and Kakao Chocolate in Maplewood. Eckert's Summer Concert Series kicks off tomorrow night and runs every Friday and Saturday through July 6. Enjoy a cold beer, live music, and legendary strawberry custard on Eckert's outdoor patio while the kids play on the nearby (conveniently in your line of sight) playground. This weekend's artists are Whiskey Morning and Falling Fences.



The Stage at KDHX is hosting the STL Square Dance w/ Three Crooked Men on Friday, May 24. The May square dance, part of a monthly series presented by KDHX, features music by Three Crooked Men. No partner is needed to join in on the fun, and guests can dance or just listen.

Humans of St. Louis currently has exhibits up at The Elements of Design Studio in Maplewood, Meshuggah Cafe in the Loop, and Washington University at the Danforth University Center. All exhibits are free and open to the public.

HOSTL Founder and Artist Lindy Drew is available to be shadowed while conducting her street interviews and has a beautiful print display for studio segments.

Next week, Old Bakery Beer and Saint Louis Effort for AIDS will announce a kickoff party to celebrate the launch of their collaborative Citrus Wheat Pride Can. The event will take place at Start Bar on Thursday, June 6 and a percentage of proceeds will benefit STLEFA. $1 from every wholesale case and $2 from every 4-pack sold at the brewery will also go to STLEFA.



If you'd like samples delivered, we'll get them to you. OBBxSTLEFA also has an entire rainbow party they can set up in studio along with some delightful Pride swag and accessories for all!

Our St. Louis History has created a visual and informative exhibit to celebrate Juneteenth and will be touring local events to share the history behind Juneteenth along with its St. Louis connections.

Aja Corrigan is a St. Louis historian. She is available for commentary, interviews, research projects, and narrative visualization.

Lindsay Pattan

Strategic Communications

Principal, Pattan & Co.

314-620-0023

