ALTON - A trimmer dropped a tree on main wires in the 4100 block of Humbert Road in Alton on Tuesday afternoon.

A reported 450 are out of power in that vicinity as of around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Alton Fire Department initially responded to the scene. Ameren-Illinois crews are en route to the situation, however, it may take multiple hours to rectify the problem.