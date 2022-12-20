Some Out Of Power After Tree Falls On Wires In Alton
December 20, 2022 4:15 PM December 20, 2022 4:27 PM
ALTON - A trimmer dropped a tree on main wires in the 4100 block of Humbert Road in Alton on Tuesday afternoon.
A reported 450 are out of power in that vicinity as of around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The Alton Fire Department initially responded to the scene. Ameren-Illinois crews are en route to the situation, however, it may take multiple hours to rectify the problem.