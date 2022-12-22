Some OSF Medical Group Locations Adjust Office Hours For Friday, December 23 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Due to impending wintery weather conditions, some of the OSF Medical Group locations have adjusted their office hours for Friday, December 23: OSF Medical Group - Primary Care (6702 Godfrey Roads, Godfrey): Friday, December 23: Closed http://osf.care/TJb850MaBqP OSF Prompt Care (6702 Godfrey Roads, Godfrey): Thursday, December 22: 8:00AM-6:00PM Friday, December 23: 8:00AM-6:00PM http://osf.care/7un350MaBqO OSF Medical Group – Primary Care (404 West Bethalto Drive, Bethalto): Article continues after sponsor message Friday, December 23: Closed http://osf.care/omGv50MaBqN OSF Medical Group - Primary Care (2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton): Friday, December 23: Closed http://osf.care/SE5C50MaBqQ OSF Medical Group – Specialty Practices (2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton): Friday, December 23: Closed (some providers will be available for virtual visit appointments) http://osf.care/lIA350MaBqM Virtual visit options are available through OSF OnCall Urgent Care. Start a visit now. http://osf.care/jj4I50MaBkU More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending