ALTON - Due to impending wintery weather conditions, some of the OSF Medical Group locations have adjusted their office hours for Friday, December 23:

OSF Medical Group - Primary Care (6702 Godfrey Roads, Godfrey):

Friday, December 23: Closed

http://osf.care/TJb850MaBqP

OSF Prompt Care (6702 Godfrey Roads, Godfrey):

Thursday, December 22: 8:00AM-6:00PM

Friday, December 23: 8:00AM-6:00PM

http://osf.care/7un350MaBqO

OSF Medical Group – Primary Care (404 West Bethalto Drive, Bethalto):

Friday, December 23: Closed

http://osf.care/omGv50MaBqN

OSF Medical Group - Primary Care (2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton):

Friday, December 23: Closed

http://osf.care/SE5C50MaBqQ

OSF Medical Group – Specialty Practices (2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton):

Friday, December 23: Closed (some providers will be available for virtual visit appointments)

http://osf.care/lIA350MaBqM

Virtual visit options are available through OSF OnCall Urgent Care. Start a visit now. http://osf.care/jj4I50MaBkU

