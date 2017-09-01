Some lanes reopened for Labor Day weekend, others remain closed, says IDOT Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that lanes will be reopened, where possible, Labor Day weekend to expedite travel during the holiday weekend. Non-emergency road work will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, until 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Road work will resume Tuesday. The following lane closures remain in place during the holiday weekend. Work zone speed limits remain in effect, where posted. Please buckle up, stay alert, eliminate distractions and drive safely. District 1 CITY OF CHICAGO Canfield entrance ramp to Interstate 90 eastbound; full closure.

Illinois 72 westbound lane between Harlem Avenue and Oriole Street in Chicago; full closure.

Inbound Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55) to the northbound and southbound Lake Shore Drive (U.S. 41) ramps; reduced to one 11-foot-wide lane each. Jane Byrne Circle Interchange: Interstate 290 westbound from Wells Street to Halsted Street; two left lanes closed, traffic is reduced to two lanes.

Interstate 290 westbound from Halsted Street to Racine Avenue; traffic is reduced to three lanes.

Morgan Street exit ramp from Interstate 290 westbound; full closure.

Interstate 90/Interstate 94 northbound to Interstate 290 westbound ramp; traffic is reduced to one lane. COOK COUNTY Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) at Broadway Street in Des Plaines; traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction at Broadway Street. The lane reduction extends from east of State Street to east of Hanbury Drive.

Touhy Avenue at Des Plaines River in Park Ridge; traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction. The lane reduction extends from River Road to Talcott Avenue.

Route 330, U.S. 45/Illinois 21 (Milwaukee Avenue) Bridge at Palatine Road; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction.

Illinois 47 from Reinking Road to Big Timber Road; traffic is restricted to one lane and is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Illinois 72 from Reinking Road to Big Timber Road; traffic is restricted to one lane and is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Harlem Avenue at the intersection of 46 th and 47 th streets in Lyons and Stickney; one lane closed in both the northbound and southbound directions.

147 th Street over the Little Calumet River in Dolton and Harvey; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction.

Northbound Wheeling Road and southbound McHenry Road at the intersection of Dundee Road (Illinois 68) in Wheeling; lane reductions to create work zones.

Southbound Buffalo Grove Road at the intersection of Dundee Road (Illinois 68) in Buffalo Grove; permanent right turn lane closure.

Roosevelt Road between Des Plaines Avenue and Harlem Avenue in Forest Park; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction. The eastbound and westbound outside lanes will be closed.

Illinois 53 northbound between Algonquin Road and Kirchoff Road in Rolling Meadows; permanent shoulder closure with temporary concrete barrier and attenuators. DUPAGE COUNTY U.S. 20 over the west branch of the DuPage River in Hanover Park; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction.

Illinois 19 at York Road in Bensenville; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction for both eastbound and westbound traffic with dedicated left turn movements. KANE COUNTY Illinois 64 over Ferson Creek in Lily Lake, and over Mill Creek in Campton Hills; traffic is restricted to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals. LAKE COUNTY Pfingsten/Kates Road in Deerfield; full closure to through traffic, detour posted.

Illinois 132 from Ferndale Avenue to Waveland Avenue in Gurnee; one lane closed in each direction. McHENRY COUNTY Church Street in Johnsburg; full closure to through traffic, detour posted. WILL COUNTY East Frontage Road south of Black Road in Joliet and Shorewood; full closure, detour posted.

Coal City Road between Illinois 129 and Illinois 53 in Wilmington; full closure, detour posted.

Washington Street from Illinois 113 to Division Street in Braidwood; full closure, detour posted. District 2 CARROLL COUNTY Illinois 84 at U.S. 52/Mississippi River Bridge at the north edge of Savanna; traffic is restricted to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals. LEE COUNTY Illinois 26 at one culvert north of Ohio; traffic is restricted to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals. ROCK ISLAND COUNTY Interstate 80 from Interstate 88 to north of Interstate 74, east of Colona; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction.

Interstate 74 northbound ramp to eastbound Illinois 5 (John Deere Road) in Moline; closed. Loop ramps at the interchange are detouring traffic. WINNEBAGO COUNTY Illinois 2 (North Main Street), from Auburn Street to Riverside Boulevard in Rockford; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction.

Illinois 75 in Rockton, just north of the Rock River Bridge; traffic is restricted to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals. District 3 BUREAU COUNTY U.S. 6 from Interstate 180 to Illinois 89; full closure, detour posted. FORD COUNTY Interstate 57 from Champaign County to Iroquois County; traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction. IROQUOIS COUNTY Illinois 1 south of Milford; traffic is reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. KANKAKEE COUNTY Illinois 50 near 6000N Road; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction. LASALLE COUNTY U.S. 52 between Illinois 47 and Illinois 71; full closure, follow the posted detour. District 4 FULTON COUNTY Intersection of U.S. 24/Illinois 97/Illinois 100 in Lewistown; some turns are prohibited, follow the posted detour.

County Highway 31 (Dickson Mound Road) in Fulton County, 1 mile west of Illinois 78; full closure, detour posted. KNOX COUNTY Article continues after sponsor message U.S. 150 (Main Street) in Galesburg, between Pearl Street and Chambers Street; full closure, detour poster.

Interstate 74 at BNSF railroad and Lincoln Street, one mile south of Galesburg; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction using a temporary crossover. PEORIA COUNTY Illinois 90/91 just east of Princeville; traffic is reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals. PEORIA/TAZEWELL COUNTY Interstate 474 (Shade-Lohmann Bridge) at the Illinois River; traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on one side of the bridge using a temporary crossover.

Illinois 116 east of Hanna City; traffic is shifted onto the eastbound lane and the westbound shoulder. PUTNAM COUNTY Illinois 29, approximately 1.3 miles north of Putnam; traffic is reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals. TAZEWELL COUNTY Illinois 40 at River Road; the intersection is under construction. One lane is closed in each direction. Driving lanes and turn lanes have been shifted.

Illinois 8/Illinois 116, between Illinois 29 and the Illinois River; traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Illinois 98, between Illinois 29 and Interstate 155; full closure just east of Parkway Drive.

Interstate 155 at Illinois 9; traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction. WARREN COUNTY Illinois 164 just north of U.S. 34; full closure, detour posted. District 5 CHAMPAIGN COUNTY Interstate 74 at Illinois 47; lane reductions in both directions with a barrier wall in place MCLEAN COUNTY Veterans Parkway from east of Greenwood Avenue to west of Commerce Parkway, on the south side of Bloomington; traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions. VERMILION COUNTY Interstate 74 between the Gilbert Street and Bowman Avenue exits; eastbound lane reduction with barrier wall in place. District 6 ADAMS COUNTY Illinois 96 over Cedar Creek, 0.1 miles north of Wisman Lane in Quincy; full closure, detour posted. MACOUPIN COUNTY Shipman Blacktop, 2.6 miles north of Shipman; full closure, detour posted. PIKE COUNTY Illinois 104 over McGee Creek, 4.5 miles east of Chambersburg; traffic is reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals.

Illinois 106 over Beebe Creek, 2.5 miles northeast of Kinderhook; traffic is reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. District 7 CLAY COUNTY U.S. 50 east of Clay City; traffic is restricted to one lane, traffic signals and concrete barrier in place. CUMBERLAND COUNTY Interstate 70 east of Montrose; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction for 3 miles. Message boards and lane closure traffic control in place. EFFINGHAM COUNTY Interstate 70 westbound National Trail Rest Area, west of Effingham; closed. JASPER COUNTY Illinois 130 south of Newton; traffic is restricted to one lane, traffic signals and concrete barrier in place. LAWRENCE COUNTY Illinois 1 north of Lawrenceville; road closure, follow the posted detour along U.S. 50. MACON COUNTY U.S. 51 Bypass southwest of Decatur; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction utilizing median crossovers. RICHLAND COUNTY Illinois 130 south of Olney; traffic is restricted to one lane, traffic signals and concrete barrier in place. WAYNE COUNTY Illinois 15 west of Fairfield; traffic is restricted to one lane, traffic signals and concrete barrier in place. District 8 CALHOUN COUNTY Illinois 16/100 (Joe Page Bridge) at the Illinois River; traffic is reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals. MADISON COUNTY SIUE Northern Access Road at Cahokia Creek, between Illinois 143 and New Poag Road; traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction.

Interstate70 from Bond County Line to west of Prairie Road; traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction.

Illinois 143, 0.3 miles east of Illinois 3; traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction.

Baumann Road at Interstate 70, approximately 1.5 miles north of Pierron; full closure. ST. CLAIR COUNTY Rieder Road at Interstate 64; full closure. District 9 ALEXANDER COUNTY Interstate 57, mile marker 1 over the Mississippi River at Cairo; traffic is reduced to one lane. FRANKLIN COUNTY Illinois 14, 1 mile east of Illinois 37 near Benton; traffic is reduced to one lane and is controlled by signals.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Interstate 64, mile marker 81 to mile marker 85.5, east of Mt. Vernon; eastbound and westbound traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction.

Illinois 15, 5.7 miles west of Interstate 57, near Woodlawn; traffic is reduced to one lane and controlled by signals. UNION COUNTY Interstate 57, mile marker 30, at the Anna Interchange; traffic is reduced to one lane in head-to-head configuration. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending