GODFREY - Some Godfrey residents had an interesting night with power on Tuesday night with brief interruptions that were fixed in fairly rapid fashion.

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch explained the situation saying there were initially only 320 customers with power off for an hour Tuesday evening because of work Ameren is doing in the area decommissioning towers.

He said when those customers were brought back and the workers were investigating, a piece of equipment in a substation malfunctioned and also a vehicle struck a pole during the evening, sparking additional problems.

“They were checking to see if the pole incident was related to the problem in the Godfrey substation,” he said. “Our number of customers out did go up to 2,000 around 8 p.m.”

Bretsch said by the end of the evening all customers were back in operation.

