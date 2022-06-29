Softball Standout Hayley Porter Is Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month For Explorers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Hayley Porter is one of those softball girls who will not be forgotten at Marquette Catholic High School. Hayley, a catcher this season, posted an amazing .472 batting average this season and had an on-base percentage of .500. Hayley had 42 hits, scored 27 runs, and had 9 sacrifices with 13 stolen bases. Hayley was a third-team All-State selection. She is an exceptional student and one of three athletes at Marquette to receive First Team All-Conference, All-Academic. For her tremendous athletic efforts on the softball field, Hayley is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire, Inc., Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic. Hayley's .472 batting average placed her in the top 15 on St. Louis Post Dispatch Area Leaderboard. "I enjoy softball because I love the competition and all of the friendships it has brought me and all of the memories I make with my team while playing," Hayley said. "I am most thankful for my parents Debbie and Bill Porter, teammates, and all of my coaches over the years because they are the ones that make it the most enjoyable." Athlete of the Month is sponsored by "Marquette softball has taught me many valuable lessons and being open to trying new things such as catching for the first time my senior year. I played shortstop all three years before and I am honored that my coaches trusted me to be behind the plate this year. I am also grateful that shortstop was given to my longtime dear friend Carli Foersterling, I knew she would do great there." Marquette Catholic head girls softball coach Dan Wiedman said Hayley, who just graduated, was a starter on his team since her freshman year. "She was one of our senior leaders," he said. "She caught for us this year because we didn't have a catcher so she volunteered to do it and did fantastic – a true team player. Hayley Porter has played shortstop and second base most of her career. She did an outstanding job at all three positions while at Marquette." "She is a left-handed slapper and was one of our best players the past few years. She bats second for us. She had our top batting average for Marquette the past two years and makes things happen for us - getting on base and scoring lots of runs. She has tremendous quickness and speed and plays hard all the time. Hayley has played select softball for many years and also played on the Marquette basketball team as a point guard." Hayley said her college plans are to start at Lewis and Clark Community College and double major in criminal justice and psychology. Hayley said the support from the Marquette Catholic Blue Crew, coaches, teachers, and administrators is "incredible." "With the baseball and soccer field at the same park it was nice we could all go back and forth to games to support each other," she said. "I was also fortunate enough to not only play softball but basketball as well for Marquette. The best memories I’ll carry with me forever are playing for Marquette and cheering on my friends." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending