Softball Player Julia Behrmann Is A Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb Female Athlete Of Month For Griffins
"When not playing the game I enjoy bettering myself in certain aspects whether it's softball or basketball, as well as spending time with teammates and growing a better relationships with them on and off the field," she said.
The Father McGivney sophomore said her involvement in sports has helped her learn the importance of teamwork and how hard work really does pay off.
"I would love to continue to play softball in college, but my academics have always been a priority for me," she said. "I do not yet know where I want to attend college. I am interested in going into pre-med to prepare me to go to medical school and later on become a pediatrician."
