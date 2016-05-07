ALTON – In the first game of their Redbird Round Robin Tournament on Friday, the Alton High School softball team showcased what they were made of as they defeated the East Alton Wood River High School Oilers 6-1 in seven innings.

Coming off of a 6-3 loss against Edwardsville High School, Alton coach Dan Carter was proud of his girls’ ability to shake that loss off their backs and move forward without hesitation.

“We did a nice job squeezing the runs across, keeping the pressure on,” he said. “We go out every night and talk about how every night, that game our schedule is our biggest game on our schedule. This one is over, and now we’re going to talk about our next one.”

Alton’s Brittany Roady pitched five complete innings, only allowing one run on six hits. She struck out eight batters and did not walk any of her opponents. Coming in for Roady in the top of the sixth inning was Savannah Fisher, who walked two but also produced no hits or runs.

Katelyn Presley kicked off the offense for Alton with a double to left center. As Fisher tripled out to left, Presley was able to walk across the plate to score a run. Shortly after, catcher Miranda Hudson popped a single into right field, propelling Fisher across the plate. At the end of the first, the Redbirds were already 2-0 over the Oilers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The second inning passed without any runs scored by either team, but as soon as the bottom of the third inning began, Tammi Wong and Fisher kept the game alive. Singling to left, Wong was able to advance to second by single by Fisher. After a ball allowed the runners in scoring position to move to third and second, Tomi Dublo hit a sacrifice ball to second, allowing Wong to score. Hudson came to the plate yet again and hit a line-drive double to right, propelling Fisher across home plate. At the end of the third, the Redbirds had an uncontested score of 4-0.

It was time for the Oilers to get on the board. Their push began as Carly Campbell doubled to right field. Emme Flanigan hit a single to center field which allowed Campbell to go to third base with her quick running. On a sacrifice fly to right field by Courtney Beneke, Campbell scored the Oilers’ lone run and brought the score to 4-1 at the middle of the fourth.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Presley knocked a ground ball single past Roady and advanced to second on a ball toward Wong, who then singled to right field and allowed Presley to score. After stealing second base herself on a ball toward Fisher, she then doubled on a fly ball out to center field, bringing Wong home. The score at the end of the fourth was now 6-1, where the points remained for the rest of the game.

For Alton, Fisher locked in two runs on three hits in four at bats. Hudson earned two successful hits. Presley scored two runs on her two hits in four at bats. Wong was 2-4 and scored two runs as well. Bronte Fencel, Sydney Hartman and Rachel McCoy each landed one hit.

Campbell hit twice off Roady’s pitches and scored the Oilers’ only run in the top of the fourth. Pitcher Morgan Moxey, who took the lose today with 12 hits and six runs allowed, also earned one hit. Heather Martin, Flanigan and Caitlin LeMond each earned one hit.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY

More like this: