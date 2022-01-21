ALTON - Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown announced this week that with the help of donors this year's "Socks For Tots Drive" rated a "huge success."

Rosie was extremely pleased to announce that 2,000 pairs of socks have been collected.

"The socks collected will allow me to continue to heat the feet of our children," she said. "The drive was started when I noticed children standing at the bus stop shivering. I would talk to them and would notice they could not find their socks.

"I will distribute socks to the schools and daycares and other locations in Alton who look forward to the donation so they can meet the need of our children without socks."

Rosie said from the bottom of her heart she thanks those that allowed me to use their business as drop-off points.

