ST. LOUIS - It is rare for someone to be on a team that wins a national championship and recently Alton’s Lily Freer received her championship ring in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL). She is a member of the St. Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL program on the girls' 17 and under team.

The ECNL play features some of the top girls' players in the U.S.

The St. Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL team finished 14-0 and Lily Freer said the national championship win in Richmond, Va., was the end to a great season with her team.

“We went undefeated and we grew a lot as a group,” Lily said. Lily is a midfielder on the squad and is an Alton High School sophomore. She has been playing soccer since she was 4 years old and has risen to great heights from such a young age.

Lily’s mother, father, grandparents, sister, and other family and friends are so proud of her, both Lily’s mother, Carrie, and grandmother, Margaret, said.

Lily is playing in Florida on Feb. 8-10 in the College Showcase.

