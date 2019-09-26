ALTON – Senior soccer player Aaron Boulch, who’s one of the leading scorers for the Explorers with five goals and four assists, was named the September Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Boulch, who has scored three game-winning goals thus far for the Explorers, plays for first-year coach Tim Gould. Boulch has been playing soccer since he was four, and he’s enjoyed playing the sport.

“I enjoy the feeling of scoring a goal or setting someone else up to score,” Boulch said. “I love the feeling I get when I’m playing, and I love running and having the ball at my feet.”

Boulch credits his family and friends for the success he’s had in soccer.

“I would like to thank all of my family and friends, who have always pushed me to do better, and help me achieve my goals,” Boulch said.

He feels that being involved in soccer and high school sports have helped Boulch develop into the person he has become by getting to know new people, learning how to play with them and become friends with others.

Boulch exclusively plays soccer for Marquette, and hasn’t yet decided where he’ll be going to college, but hopes to continue playing soccer. He plans on majoring in exercise science.

