ROXANA - Kaylyn Dixon is a standout in multiple sports and also an excellent student. During the spring, Dixon is the Shells' goalie.

Dixon said she has been playing soccer since she was 4 years old and started playing club soccer when she was 9 years old.

"The part I love most about soccer is the friendships I have made through it," Dixon said. "I have met some of my best friends through it and have been able to watch them grow through this sport as well. Another part I love is pushing my abilities as far as I can. Saving a ball that everyone thought I couldn’t is the best feeling in the world."

Kaylyn pointed out that volleyball is the other sport she loves.

"I’m starting libero for my high school volleyball team and my club team as well," she said. "It has taught me many lessons throughout my career and without this sport, I wouldn’t be the same person or player I am today."

Kaylyn thanked her whole family, especially my parents for being at every one of her games and always supporting her.

"My club and high school coaches for pushing me to be my very best and shaping me into the soccer player I am today," Kaylyn said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Kaylyn's Roxana soccer coach is Lori Yates.

She said her club teams have won multiple showcases and traveled to play some of the best teams in the country.

"I have played at a very high level and was a part of the girls' academy for club," she said. "Last year, the girls' high school team took first in the conference and I received second-team all-conference."

Dixson said her high school career has developed her into the person and player she is today.

"It has taught me to be a leader in not only high school but in life as well," she added. "Leading girls and teaching them to become their very best every day whether it be at practice or walking down the hallway at school is what makes me the best person I am today.

As of right now, Dixon is undecided about her next move for college. "If I do not choose to play soccer in college, I’ve been looking at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs or attending a university and getting a degree there," she said. "My plan is to major in engineering or criminal justice."

Dixon is a member of National Honors Society, has made high honor roll constantly, and is in the top four in her class.

More like this: