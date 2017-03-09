JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) will be holding Itty Bitty & Pee Wee Outdoor Soccer again this year. Nearly 60 participants took part in the programs last spring.Itty Bitty Outdoor Soccer is a non-competitive skill development program that consists of small group rotations through skill stations for three and four year olds. Stations include passing, shooting, dribbling and goalkeeping. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes.

The sessions run from Sunday, April 2 through May 14, with no class being held on April 16. On the six and final week, participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are two times to choose from: 12-12:45pm or 1-1:45pm.

Pee Wee Outdoor Soccer is designed just like the Itty Bitty program, but it is for five and six year olds. The program will run the same dates at 2-2:45 p.m. or 3-3:45 p.m.

Program fees are $30 per child and includes a participation medal that the kiddos will cherish. All sessions will be held and the Blackorby Athletic Field located directly behind the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. In the event of rain, class will be pulled inside the Susnig Center gym. The success of the program is dependent upon parent’s participation as volunteer station leaders, therefore all parents are expected to volunteer at least one week.

No special equipment is required; just dress children in comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and non-marking soled sneakers and bring a water bottle to each session. Size three soccer balls will used in the program. As always, the program is open to both city residents and non-residents.



The registration deadline for both programs is Saturday, March 25. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call the office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

