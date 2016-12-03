GODFREY - The 12th Annual Snowflake Festival at Glazebrook Park built on its former success and added a jump pillow, a petting zoo and a cow car train to this year's event.

Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Caughran said Friday night's event also included Santa and Mrs. Claus, a horse-drawn carriage and chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Families were invited to roast marshmallows over an open fire and free hot cocoa and cookies were provided courtesy of Godfrey's Madison County Board Representatives, Mike Walters and Ray Wesley.

"It's just a nice night," Caughran said. "We have a fair amount of people here. It's a beautiful winter night, so there's not much more we could ask for."

The petting zoo also grew from a few live reindeer to include other animals such as long-haired dromedary camels.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick arrived at the event as it began at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

"I think the Snowflake Festival is a great thing for the Village of Godfrey," he said. "As you look around here right now with all these people here, this is kind of a kick off for the season here. The park looks beautiful. Our Parks and Rec Director Kimberly Caughran does a fantastic job."

The event continued until 8 p.m. Friday and was free for families to enjoy.

