GODFREY - The Public Works Department has approximately 150 miles of road and street to clear in a hazardous weather event. Depending on the timing of the event, it may be necessary to have snow removal as quickly as possible.

As such, the residents can help the snow removal process by making sure vehicles and other obstructions are off the thoroughfares in a weather event.

In the past, crews have not been able to clear a street because vehicles were prohibiting access into the area.

Crews will work to clear the passageways as quickly as possible.

Please understand that removing piles of snow from mailboxes and driveways is usually not possible. Patience is appreciated…

