SEE VIDEO:

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - The Marquette Catholic girls basketball team put on a show Thursday night at home where they beat the Nokomis Redskins 61-27.

Marquette was led by Adrenna Snipes with 24 points and Atira Merriweather with 8 points. Nokomis was led by Audrey Sabol with 19 points.

Marquette jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter. They pushed the lead to 33-16 at halftime.

Nokomis never was able to gain any momentum. It was all Marquette in the third quarter and outscored Nokomis 19-4 to make the lead 52-20. In the fourth quarter, Marquette closed out scoring 9 points and Nokomis with 7.

Marquette is now 15-5 overall and 1-1 in league play. Marquette will play Madison next Wednesday night at home.

More like this: