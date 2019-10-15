ALTON – Smoothie King, the world’s leading smoothie brand committed to inspiring guests to live healthy, active lifestyles, has a grand opening set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at its new Alton location at 317 Homer Adams Parkway. The new business is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs and married couple Erica and Nathan Davis.

To give a taste of the new Smoothie King, the first 50 guests will receive free smoothies for a year. There will be giveaways every half hour.

Erica Davis said the new business has been "a big hit" in Alton so far.

"It has been busy since we opened, so that is a good thing," Erica said.

Having a background in medical sales, Nathan has a passion for healthy living and wanted to further combine his love of health and wellness with his professional career and decided to invest in a Smoothie King with his wife. Erica has a background as an elementary teacher and initially came across Smoothie King and fell in love with the nutritious and tasty product.

Erica and Nathan visited a Smooth King when they lived in Columbia, Mo., and fell in love with it.

“This has been one year in the making,” she said of the new Smoothie King in Alton. The purpose behind the brand is what made us know that this was something special and we wanted to be a part of to bring to the community,” said Nathan. “Smoothie King is a great tasting, nutritious, treat for all and a great option for those seeking medical treatment as well.”

Smoothie King’s diverse menu features 70 purposefully-blended smoothies tailored to each guest’s needs – all of which fit into one of four purpose categories: Fitness Blends, Slim Blends, Wellness Blends and Take a Break Blends.

Smoothie King implemented its Clean Blends™ promise last year as part of its mission to be more transparent about what ingredients go and don’t go into each smoothie. Through this promise, Smoothie King is committed to using more whole fruits and organic vegetables – like mangoes, blueberries, kale, and spinach – to blend more nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The Clean Blends™ promise also means zero added sugar in many purpose blends and a menu with absolutely no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors and other ingredients on the brand’s “No No List.”

Guests who join Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards loyalty program can earn points toward free smoothies, exclusive offers and personalized discounts.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information on the new Smoothie King in Alton, please visit locations.smoothieking.com/ll/US/IL/Alton/317-Homer-Adams-Parkway or call 618-433-8322.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ promise, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 28th year.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

