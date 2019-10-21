ALTON - East Alton’s Joe Unverzagt had the honor of being Smoothie King in Alton’s first customer Saturday for a grand opening celebration.

Unverzagt arrived at 9:50 p.m. Friday and remained in that position until the Smoothie King opened at 8 a.m. Saturday. The first 50 individuals received free smoothies once a week for a year.

Smoothie King is owned by Erica and Nathan Davis, local entrepreneurs.

Erica Davis said Saturday was a great day with exceptional turnout. She said the new business has been busy since it opened and been a “big hit” in Alton.

Smoothie King’s diverse menu features 70 purposefully-blended smoothies tailored to each guest’s needs – all of which fit into one of four purpose categories: Fitness Blends, Slim Blends, Wellness Blends and Take a Break Blends.

Smoothie King implemented its Clean Blends™ promise last year as part of its mission to be more transparent about what ingredients go and don’t go into each smoothie.

Through this promise, Smoothie King is committed to using more whole fruits and organic vegetables – like mangoes, blueberries, kale, and spinach – to blend more nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The Clean Blends™ promise also means zero added sugar in many purpose blends and a menu with absolutely no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors and other ingredients on the brand’s “No No List.”

Guests who join Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards loyalty program can earn points toward free smoothies, exclusive offers and personalized discounts.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

