ALTON - Metro East Lutheran junior, AJ Smith scored 19 points and Chris Chipman added 12 points to help Metro East beat Litchfield 49-27 at the first annual Alton Shootout.

Metro East Lutheran got off to a fast start in the game, and was leading Litchfield 18-5 after the first-quarter, Metro East jumped out to a 28-10 lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Metro East put the pressure on Litchfield and took a 40-17 lead. In the fourth quarter, Litchfield outscored Metro East 10-9 in the fourth quarter.

