Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Metro East Lutheran junior, AJ Smith scored 19 points and Chris Chipman added 12 points to help Metro East beat Litchfield 49-27 at the first annual Alton Shootout.

Article continues after sponsor message

Metro East Lutheran got off to a fast start in the game, and was leading Litchfield 18-5 after the first-quarter, Metro East jumped out to a 28-10 lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Metro East put the pressure on Litchfield and took a 40-17 lead. In the fourth quarter, Litchfield outscored Metro East 10-9 in the fourth quarter.

More like this:

GIrls Soccer Roundup - Friday, March 28, 2025 - Father McGivney Girls Capture Sixth Win
5 days ago
Metro East Lutheran Edges Calhoun In Thrilling 50-49 1A Regional Championship Finish
Mar 1, 2025
Brown Leads With 16 Points, Heard Adds 11, Knights Eliminate Mt. Olive 65-18 In Regional Contest
Feb 25, 2025
Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday Jan. 18, Play It Again Sports Roundup
Jan 20, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025: Marquette Notches OT Win Over Jersey Girls, Triad Girls Top Collinsville In Tourney
Jan 22, 2025

 