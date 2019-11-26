EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran, behind 20 points from junior center A.J. Smith and 10 points from guard Christopher Chitman, won its season opener 66-54 over Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia in the first round of the MELHS Thanksgiving Tip-Off Classic tournament Monday night at Hooks Gym.

The Knights used an 11-1 run after Smith went to the bench after being called for his fourth foul in the third quarter to take charge of the game, going ahead 47-38 at the end of the quarter.

Metro-East had fallen behind early on at 5-1, but were able to outscore the Silver Stallions 14-5 the rest of the way to take a 15-10 lead after one quarter, but COR were able to rally somewhat, and had cut the lead to 30-28 at halftime.

After the Silver Stallions tied the game up early in the third, a Luke Neath three gave the Knights the lead back at 35-32, but Smith was called for his fourth foul shortly thereafter. With COR leading 37-36, Metro-East then went on its 11-1 run to take the lead after three. The Silver Stallions did pull to within four early in the fourth on 47-43, but a pair of threes from Chitman gave the Knights a 53-43 lead, one they would never relinquish as Metro-East went on to the 66-54 win.

Neath scored nine points, all on threes, while Brendan Steinmeyer, Tyler Williams and Elliott Wilson all had seven points for the Knights. Colin Ramsour led all scorers with 19 points for the Silver Stallions, while Drew Martin added 16, and Sam Britt had eight for COR.

The Knights start the season 1-0, and advance to the quarterfinals, going up against Marissa-Coulterville, who defeated Piasa Southwestern 48-31 in their first round game, Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. The Silver Stallions are 0-1, and will play Southwestern in the consolation bracket Wednesday at 5:30 p.m, with both games at Hooks Gym.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

