COLLINSVILLE – Kerry Smith has joined Louer Facility Planning, Inc. as director of marketing and business development.

A career journalist and former business owner, Smith holds a master’s degree in public policy from SIUE and a bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Wisconsin. She is an Edwardsville resident.

“I am pleased that such a highly qualified individual has been chosen to join our team of design professionals,” said Jane Louer, the Collinsville-based firm’s founder and president.

Louer Facility Planning has been in business for 21 years, offering the latest trends and innovations in smart workspace furniture for clients across the St. Louis metro region. Louer Facility Planning’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government and educational sectors.

