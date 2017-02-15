EDWARDSVILLE – Point guard Mark Smith exploded for 28 points and teammate A.J. Epenesa controlled the inside with 15 points and 11 boards in Edwardsville’s 70-41 triumph over Collinsville at home Tuesday.

Smith continues to show skills that rank him as one of the state’s top overall boys’ basketball players. Smith has attracted recruiting visits this season from coaches across the country. Epenesa was completely dominant in the early parts of the game inside on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court.

The Tigers boys rolled out to 18-9 and 39-18 leads at the end of the first and second quarters, respectively, and then outscored Collinsville 19-8 in the third period for another win on Tuesday at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Collinsville outscored the Tigers 15-12 in the final quarter.

Edwardsville carries a second-place IHSA Class 4A state ranking into this week.

Oliver Stephen had eight points for the Tigers, followed by R.J. Wilson with six points, Caleb Strohmeier and Nathan Kolesa each with four points, Jack Marinko with three points and Zack Doornink with two points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers, now 23-1 overall and 10-1 in the Southwestern Conference, are at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Alton for Senior Night. Collinsville is now 9-17 overall and 2-9 in the SWC.

More like this: