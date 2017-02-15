Mark Smith takes a look inside during Tuesday's Tigers-Kahoks game. (Photo by Dan Brannan)A.J. Epenesa and Oliver Stephan battle for a rebound on Tuesday night against Collinsville. (Photo by Dan Brannan)EDWARDSVILLE – Point guard Mark Smith exploded for 28 points and teammate A.J. Epenesa controlled the inside with 15 points and 11 boards in Edwardsville’s 70-41 triumph over Collinsville at home Tuesday.

Smith continues to show skills that rank him as one of the state’s top overall boys’ basketball players. Smith has attracted recruiting visits this season from coaches across the country. Epenesa was completely dominant in the early parts of the game inside on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court.

The Tigers boys rolled out to 18-9 and 39-18 leads at the end of the first and second quarters, respectively, and then outscored Collinsville 19-8 in the third period for another win on Tuesday at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Collinsville outscored the Tigers 15-12 in the final quarter.

Edwardsville carries a second-place IHSA Class 4A state ranking into this week.

Oliver Stephen had eight points for the Tigers, followed by R.J. Wilson with six points, Caleb Strohmeier and Nathan Kolesa each with four points, Jack Marinko with three points and Zack Doornink with two points.

The Tigers, now 23-1 overall and 10-1 in the Southwestern Conference, are at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Alton for Senior Night. Collinsville is now 9-17 overall and 2-9 in the SWC.

Caleb Strohmeier wrestles for a rebound with a Collinsville foe. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Jack Marinko defends against Collinsville on Tuesday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Tigers coach Mike Waldo in action on the sidelines. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

The Tiger fans were again out in support of their team on Tuesday night. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

