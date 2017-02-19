CARROLLTON – Carrollton’s boys’ basketball team closed its regular season on a high note Saturday night, clipping Triopia 62-50 at Carrollton.

Jerrett Smith led the Hawks with 17 points, while freshman Ethan Brannan contributed 13 points, Jeremy Watson had 11 points and Jacob Stendeback had 10 points.

Carrollton coach Jeff Krumwiede said he was pleased with how his team finished the regular season.

“Jerrett Smith is looking more like the player he was at the start of his junior year before he had an ankle injury,” Krumwiede said. “We have tried to make it a slow transition for Ethan Brannan. He has consistently proven he belongs in there.”

Carrollton and Calhoun square off on Monday night in the IHSA Class 1A Greenfield Regional at 7 p.m.

