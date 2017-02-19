Jerrett Smith tosses in one of his 17 points for the Hawks on Saturday night. (Photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)CARROLLTON – Carrollton’s boys’ basketball team closed its regular season on a high note Saturday night, clipping Triopia 62-50 at Carrollton.

Jerrett Smith led the Hawks with 17 points, while freshman Ethan Brannan contributed 13 points, Jeremy Watson had 11 points and Jacob Stendeback had 10 points.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Carrollton coach Jeff Krumwiede said he was pleased with how his team finished the regular season.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Jerrett Smith is looking more like the player he was at the start of his junior year before he had an ankle injury,” Krumwiede said. “We have tried to make it a slow transition for Ethan Brannan. He has consistently proven he belongs in there.”

Carrollton and Calhoun square off on Monday night in the IHSA Class 1A Greenfield Regional at 7 p.m.

More like this:

"Once-in-a-Generation Player:" Coach Praises Lauren Flowers, She Is Filled With Excitement For State Finals
Mar 4, 2025
Driskill, McAdams Playing Big As Freshman For Lady Hawks
Mar 7, 2025
First Time In 11 Years: Flowers Leads With 35 Points, Three Hawks Players Score In Double Figures, Carrollton Wins Super-Sectional
Mar 4, 2025
Hawks Start Hot, Beat Cissna Park - Headed To State Title Game
Mar 6, 2025
What To Know About Carrollton Basketball’s State Final Opponent: Pecatonica
Mar 7, 2025

 