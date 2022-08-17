ALTON - West Elementary School Principal Dr. Brian Saenz and the rest of the administrative team, teachers, and support staff embraced a bunch of students today with smiles on their faces on the first official day of school in the district.

Dr. Saenz said it was "a great day" to finally have the students back in school without masks after the long battle with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"To be able to see their faces and interact with them without a mask was like another new beginning," he said. "Everything is new to them from their clothes, supplies and they were ready to get started.

"To see them coming back from last spring, many of them have grown so much and they look very different. It is amazing how fast they grow. Seeing their smiling faces and excitement to come back to school is why we do what we do."

Dr. Saenz said when an educator sees the students on down the line after they leave West and graduate from high school, they can see they are making a difference in the world.

"It is so rewarding to see them become good citizens," he said. "Some become doctors, lawyers, field electricians, and plumbers. It is very rewarding to see them continue into society."

Dr. Saenz said West Elementary has a lot of history and nostalgia and he believes Public School Stadium is one of the best football and soccer playing fields in the state. He said over the summer there was considerable landscaping done around the school it looks fantastic as the year begins.

