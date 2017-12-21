GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police Department sent out a reminder to people not leave their cars unlocked or any items of value inside them after some reports of vehicle break-ins.

Coleen Schaller, support services supervisor, said this was a reminder to people because not only has Glen Carbon had some reports of car break-ins, but some have been reported in surrounding communities.

"We have had some smash and grabs where car windows have been broken and some stuff grabbed out of cars," she said. "This is just a warning to the public, especially around this time of year. We have a lot of students with backpacks, headphones that they leave in cars. Sometimes people leave their purse or wallet in the car and just take their credit card, so make sure you lock your car and don't keep any valuable items in there. It takes only a matter of seconds for people to get in your car and leave."

Glen Carbon Police encouraged anyone who sees suspicious activity of this nature to contact (618) 288-7226. The same holds true with all the other law enforcement agencies in the area, contact them if you see any smash and grabs or car break-ins occurring to prevent others.

