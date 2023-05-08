GODFREY - SmartChoice Auto Sales, situated at 1503 W. Delmar Ave, Godfrey, IL 62035, has been a trusted source of pre-owned vehicles and customer service for years. With a focus on quality, affordability, and satisfaction, they have become a respected dealership in the area. The new service department now allows SmartChoice Auto Sales to be a one-stop-shop for automotive needs.

The recently opened service department at SmartChoice Auto Sales caters to various automotive needs. Staffed by an ASE-certified technician, the department handles everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs, ensuring top-notch service and optimal vehicle performance.

Services Offered

General Maintenance

Routine check-ups and tune-ups are crucial for prolonging your car's life and preventing costly repairs. The ASE-certified technician at SmartChoice Auto Sales provides comprehensive maintenance services, including oil and filter changes, tire rotations, fluid checks, battery inspections, and more.

Brake Repairs

SmartChoice Auto Sales' service department excels at diagnosing and repairing brake issues, from worn-out pads to malfunctioning hydraulic systems. Services include brake pad and rotor replacements, brake fluid flushes, caliper and master cylinder repairs, and brake line inspections.

Engine Checks

The ASE-certified technician performs thorough engine checks, ensuring smooth performance. Services involve engine diagnostics, cooling system inspections, fuel system cleanings, ignition system repairs, and timing belt replacements.

Suspension Repairs

The service department addresses suspension-related issues, offering services such as shock and strut replacements, ball joint and tie rod end repairs, wheel alignment, and steering component repairs.

Electrical Work

The ASE-certified technician diagnoses and repairs electrical issues, ensuring optimal vehicle functionality. Services include battery and alternator testing, starter and solenoid repairs, wiring and fuse inspections, and lighting system repairs.

To schedule a service appointment or inquire about pre-owned vehicle inventory, call 618-466-5900, and the friendly staff will gladly assist.

SmartChoice Auto Sales has earned a reputation for exceptional pre-owned vehicles and customer service. With the addition of the new service department, they are now poised to be the go-to destination for automotive needs in Godfrey and surrounding areas. Visit them at 1503 W. Delmar Ave, Godfrey, IL 62035, or call 618-466-5900 to experience their outstanding service and care.

