GODFREY - Smart Choice Auto Sales in Godfrey just celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

Jason Enos, President and Owner of Smart Choice Auto, said it's been great to achieve such an accomplishment.

"It's been a pleasure to serve the community," Enos said. "The employees here all enjoy what we do. It feels good to make the accomplishment of ten years."

After years of experience in the industry working with Roberts Motors and Weber Granite City Chevrolet, Enos decided he want to branch out and provide the area an alternative to buying new cars by offering vehicles one to two years old that could save a customer thousands.

As the company turns 10 there has been quite a bit of growth at Smart Choice over the last year, Enos said.

"We finished the remodel last year," he said. "We added a new detail garage, completely remodeled our office building. We went solar and had panels installed on both buildings which supply about 75 percent of our electricity needs."

Enos said one of the best parts of achieving the 10-year milestone and being a successful business is the opportunity to be able to give back to the community.

"It feels good," Enos said. "We're able to make contributions to local charities and events. It's great to be able to be a supporter of the community."

Smart Choice Auto Sales has 16 employees, four who are have been there since the start and is continuing to grow with some recent new hires.

Smart Choice is located at 1503 West Delmar in Godfrey. For more information visit SmartChoiceAutos.net.

