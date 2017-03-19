ALTON - Alton Main Street's inaugural Small Town Big World festival brought various cultures to the forefront in Alton throughout the day Saturday.

Several local businesses and organizations took part in the event, which was hosted to celebrate the diversity of Alton's various cultures. Events, food and informative talks were part of the afternoon. Scores of people across town did such activities as "Meet a Muslim" at the Jacoby Art Center through the Council on American Islamic Relations, enjoy a day of delicious Mexican cousine with song and dance provided by students of Marquette Catholic High School and meet a horse outside the Mineral Springs Mall.

The latter of those activities was provided by Dave and Donna Nunnaly of Raining Zen, who provided their paint horse, Cochise, for display. Cochise accepted several visitors throughout the day. Dave Nunnaly said a drum maker was on hand as well as Chris Sutton, who brought an authentic teepee for display and exhibition.

"We wanted to take part in the event and showcase Native American culture, becausewe think today is about showcasing all cultures, to show how they're equal and there's room for everyone," Donna Nunnaly said. "There's a lot every culture has the same too."

Free dreamcatchers were given to the first 20 children through the door at Raining Zen as well.

Local businesses were not the only places taking part in the day's festivities. Deliverance Temple hosted its fourth annual Nations of the World dining event with $15 a plate.

Old Bakery Beer Company showcased different styles of martial arts, accompanied by a "Taste of Asia" food and drink sampling. Elijah P's hosted a German themed day with Oktoberfest themed fare, beer and music.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

