ALTON - A crash occurred on Monday night at the corner of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue and Donald Avenue in Alton.

Alton Fire Department said a person was transported from the scene to a hospital, but there were no details on injuries. The vehicle hit a power pole and the call to Alton Police and Fire came out at 7:41 p.m. on Monday, the fire department added.

Initially, four customers were without power until the Ameren Illinois crew arrived and power was cut to 250 customers for about 40 minutes to safely make permanent repairs in the area.

