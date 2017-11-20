EDWARDSVILLE— The national small business movement, Independent We Stand, announced the quarterfinalists, including Afterwords Books of Edwardsville, of the seventh annual Independent We Stand Independent Small Business of the Year or “Indie Award.” This announcement precedes Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, encouraging holiday shoppers to support these businesses versus big boxes and national chains.

AFTERWORDS BOOKS is located at 441 E Vandalia ST in Edwardsville, offering new and gently-used books, educational toys, and unique, handmade gifts crafted by local artisans. Visit during their holiday hours, Tuesday-Thursday, 10am-5pm, Friday, 10am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-6pm, between now and December 23rd.

“Our community understands that their individual spending choices dictate what their neighborhoods ultimately look like. They realize the importance of each individual’s commitment to nurture the community, to see their tax dollars directly benefit our city, that culture and diversity are meaningful, that our neighbors are all working together to make a difference.” LuAnn Locke, Owner of Afterwords Books.

“This year’s quarterfinalists represent the independent businesses from across the country who go above and beyond to support their local economies,” said Bill Brunelle, co-founder of Independent We Stand. “This award is our way of honoring the contributions they’ve made to their communities.”

Voting is now underway at www.IndieBizAward.com through Dec. 10. Voters may visit the website to cast one vote each day.

The 2017 Indie winner will receive prizes with a combined value of more than $50,000, including:

$5,000 grand prize

$1,000 for the winner’s favorite small business group

$1,000 STIHL equipment certificate (STIHL products are sold exclusively through more than 9,000 local, independent servicing dealers in communities nationwide)

12-month subscription and three months of free managed marketing services from SnapRetail (valued at $1,696)

Branding, advertising and public relations makeover from independent advertising agency — The Meridian Group

Three days/two nights retreat and branding workshop in Virginia Beach, Va. (valued at $1,000)

Plaque to display at winner’s business

Public relations and social media recognition

All quarterfinalists will receive a lifelong Premium Membership from Independent We Stand

American’s cast nearly 20,000 votes for 249 nominees during the nominations phase. The quarterfinalists in alphabetical order are:

Independent We Stand announces the winner of the Indie Award on Dec. 13.

For more information on Afterwords Books, visit our website.

For more information on the “Indie” or to vote, visit www.IndieBizAward.com.

About Afterwords Books

Afterwords Books is a family owned and operated bookstore, eight years strong and growing. They offer both new and gently-used books, a trade for credit program, free children’s story times, book clubs for all ages, a documentary club, educational toys, unique gifts crafted by local artisans, and impeccable customer service; all in a relaxing, inviting environment. Afterwords is proud to be part of the circle of local merchants that support the shop local movement by practicing what they preach; offering unique goods and services while giving back to the community through big and small gestures, and choosing to shop and dine with the independent businesses in their own backyard!

About Independent We Stand

Independent We Stand is a nationwide movement of independent small business owners whose mission is to inspire other small business owners to better understand and celebrate their locally-owned status while educating consumers about the importance and strong economic benefits of supporting them. The Independent We Stand movement is sponsored by STIHL Inc. Associate sponsors include PPG Pittsburgh Paints and Do it Best Corp. www.IndependentWeStand.org

