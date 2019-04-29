(26 April 2019 – Alton, IL) The crew from Deluxe Corporation is returning to Alton to film the progress of the six businesses featured on Season 3 of the Hulu show Small Business Revolution. A block party will be held on Wednesday, May 1st from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Today’s Beauty Supply, located at 1415 Central Ave., where the street will be closed to traffic for the event.

Attendees will celebrate Alton’s continued success with host Amanda Brinkman. Z1077 Radio personality Keith On Da Beat will provide music for the crowd, and guests can enjoy food and beverages on-site from Lovett's Soul Food, Lulu's Nice Ice, Heavenly Sent Popcorn, My Just Desserts and the Pig on a Wing food truck.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the event there will be information and merchandise booths as well as activities for kids provided by Alton High’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America student organization, including: face painting, bean bag toss, nature craft, jump rope, and parachute games.

Mayor Brant Walker will read a proclamation recognizing the week of May 5 – 11, 2019 as Small Business Week. To commemorate the occasion, the City of Alton, Alton Main Street, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau and the Riverbend Growth Association are coordinating a Shop Local Campaign using the hashtag #ShopOurAlton. The effort will serve to encourage support for locally-owned businesses. People who shop at Alton businesses during Small Business Week and turn in receipts from 10 different locations will be entered to win many great prizes. A 10% discount coupon booklet will be given to all shoppers who participated by turning in their receipts.

The organizing groups encourage the community to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements made by small businesses, locally and nationally, and encourage residents to attend this special event in order to keep the momentum of the Small Business Revolution going strong in #OurAlton!

More like this: