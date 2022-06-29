MADISON COUNTY - Chris Slusser recorded an overwhelming triumph in the Madison County Treasurer’s race over Doug Hulme in the Republican Primary. Slusser won with 14,794 votes compared to Hulme's 6,954 votes. Linda Andreas defeated Mike Walters in the Republican Primary for County Clerk by a narrow 10,329 to 10,154-vote margin with all 191 precincts counted.

Slusser said he just wanted to thank the Republican voters in the primary who put their trust in him.

“I think I have done a good job in the office and shown integrity and tried to do everything with excellence,” he added. “I was rewarded by confident Republican voters who soundly rejected an ugly campaign by the opponent.”

Slusser credited his staff with their effort to make him shine on a daily basis to the public.

“They are government employees who take a lot of pride in their work,” he said. “The taxpayers recognize what they have done. It is a good atmosphere and we have set a goal to have the best treasurer’s office in the state and I think we have done that.”

