EAST ALTON - Jasmin and Dorian Donlow have a frozen-daiquiri lounge business that is poised for success at 99 East Gate Plaza. The business will be named S'Lush Daiquiri and is scheduled to open in April or May of 2022.

The new East Gate business will have special drinks, including varieties of daiquiris and other delights. The nine different main varieties of daiquiri drinks will be as follows: hypnotic, hurricane, peach, pina colada, blue raspberry, tequila sunrise, strawberry margarita, and pineapple express. Jell-O shots, soda, and beer will also be served. There will be a variety of finger foods, Philly cheesesteak, eggs rolls, lobster ragoon, calamari, fried pickles, mini tacos, eggs rolls, toasted ravioli and pizza, and much more. One night a week the business will likely have turkey legs.

Jasmin said the new business will be located next to Julia’s at East Gate Plaza.

A Happy Hour is planned at the business, along with a dartboard and pool table.

“We are waiting to host karaoke and poetry night and host boxing and wrestling nights,” she said.

Jasmin said she was excited about locating in East Gate Plaza. Both Dorion and Jasmin are from Alton and attended Alton High School.

“This is something we have wanted to do for a while,” she said. “I think the key to our success will be we are very friendly people. I am from Alton and get along with a lot of people. We are very excited about it. It will be a very different business for the area.”

